Man Ticketed for Driving With Car Strapped to His Roof Admits Was 'Stupid Thing to Do'

A Welsh man was caught on camera driving what looks like a B5.5 Volkswagen Passat with a Skoda Octavia strapped to its roof. According to Metro, the man was promptly stopped and ticket by police for his unsafe vehicular ensemble.

Glyndwr Wyn Richards of Llanfarian drove through the Glan yr Afon estate in Aberystwyth, in the Welsh state of Ceredigion, with the Skoda on top of his Passat in an effort to help his friend dispose of the Octavia’s empty body shell. Richards, a mechanic, admitted to police that “it was a stupid thing to do.”

Prior to embarking on his maiden voyage, Richards said he strapped down the Octavia as firmly as he cold while testing the car’s stability using a forklift. Additionally, he didn’t travel very far or on any major thoroughfares. His odd journey only consisted of around 300 yards at speeds of up to only five miles per hour.