Two Cars Found in New Orleans Drainage Tunnel 14 Years After Hurricane Katrina

Following the landfall of Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana more than 14 years ago, New Orleans has suffered constant flooding when it rains in part due to the massive amount of debris spread throughout the city's drainage canals. A recent dredging expedition in one of these underground tunnels came back with a surprising find—two whole cars lodged in the pipe, one of which appears to have been washed away in the 2005 storm.

First highlighted by Jalopnik, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports workers were surprised to find the two vehicles among 750 tons of debris removed from an underground portion of the city's Lafitte Canal as part of ongoing infrastructure repairs in the city. In late August, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans announced that it had identified the area of a major blockage in the tunnel, which is located near a critical pumping station, and would start the process of dismantling it.