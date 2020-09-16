2021 Chevy Silverado Will Have a Six-Way 'Multi-Flex' Tailgate Just Like GMC Trucks

The 2021 Chevys will at last tout an optional Multi-Flex tailgate that, like the Sierra's MultiPro, can be folded and unfolded into six different configurations. Handily, it acts as a bed step but also as a bed extender which is legitmately useful when hauling something that's just too long to fit in the normal cargo box. When equipped with the 98.4-inch bed, Multi-Flex-kitted Silverados offer over 10 feet of lengthwise capacity, at least in theory; GM declined to confirm if the two options will be combineable citing Monday, Sept. 21 as the day when more details will be released.

You're nothing without a newfangled, do-it-all tailgate in today's pickup market. Sure, they still fold down like normal— unless it's a Ram with the 60/40 split design —but most have turned into tools more closely resembling Swiss army knives than what America grew up working and sitting on. GMC took the largest leap in this department with its six-way MultiPro tailgate available across the Sierra truck lineup and now, some might say "finally," the same is coming to Chevy's Silverado.

Based on the clip Chevy shared of its Multi-Flex tailgate in action, the middle section can also fold down like the Sierra's to allow easy access to items that might've slid toward the cab while driving. When folded up, it can act as yet another load stop or a chest-level work station for campside cooking and more. They've really thought of it all, folks.

Trim availability for the Multi-Flex tailgate hasn't been revealed yet, though the Silverado in Chevy's release is a High Country truck. We suspect it'll be standard in that case and perhaps on LTZ and RST models as well. From there on, it'll likely be optional. For reference, GMC offers the MultiPro as standard on Denali, AT4 and SLT models while it's an optional extra on the Elevation trim.

While the 2021 Ford F-150's tailgate features a host of useful tools like built-in rulers, a tablet prop and, of course, a cupholder, it's not on the same plane as the Chevy or GMC. The latter two have taken a route that's more complex but also more useful, even it does drive the cost up in comparison to the Ford's standard gate. Some still prefer a traditional tailgate, and that's okay—just know you probably won't get one on top-trim Silverados.

