Up Your Pickup Truck’s Versatility With These Tonneau Cover Deals
A truck’s bed is one of its biggest strengths, and adding a retractable cover makes a world of difference.
I love trucks. If you want proof, click on my byline and you'll see they're pretty much all I write about. They're so dang versatile for the everyday person, which is why you see so many folks driving them that don't exactly need them. Even still, who are we to judge? Nobody. Instead, I'm here to hopefully make your life easier by rounding up some deals on tonneau covers.
Aside from their size and, sure, their thirstiness, a pickup's main drawback is its lack of dry storage. Most modern models have underseat compartments, which definitely come in handy, but you gain anywhere from 5.5 to 8 feet of usable space when you add a tonneau cover. Better yet, they're retractable so you can have your cake and eat it too. These picks should help you score a steal, whether you want a soft roll-up cover or a folding hard shell.
- Truxedo Truxport Tonneau Cover (10% off)
- Gatortrax Tonneau Cover (8%, or $100 off)
- Extang Trifecta 2.0 Tonneau Cover (10% off)
- Extang Trifecta 2.0 Toolbox Tonneau Cover (10% off)
- Gatortrax MX Electric Tonneau Cover (10% off)
- oEdRo Soft Quad-Fold Tonneau Cover for 2009-Present Ram 1500 (20% off)
- Tyger Auto T3 Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover for 2015-2020 Ford F-150 (14% off)
- TonnoPro TonnoFold Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover (Up to 11% off)
- TonnoPro Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover (Up to 11% off)
- TonnoSport Tonneau Cover (25% off)
- Vanguard Off-Road Retractable Tonneau Cover (15% off)
- Rugged Ridge Armis Hard Rolling Tonneau Cover (15% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
