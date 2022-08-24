Prepare for Fall With These Tonneau Covers on Amazon
Keep a bed full of leaves from cluttering up your daily commute.
You might not want to admit it, but autumn is closing in. Your truck bed will be packed with multicolored foliage once it arrives. That doesn't seem all that bad until you jump on the freeway, and a cloud of leafy debris attacks the unsuspecting drivers behind you. Maybe I'm being a little dramatic, but it’s still a good idea to jump on these tonneau cover sales Amazon's running right now.
- Bak BakFlip MX4 Hard Folding Tonneau Cover (2016-'23 Toyota Tacoma 5-foot-1 bed) for $953.23
- Bak BakFlip MX4 Hard Folding Tonneau Cover (2019-'23 Chevrolet/GMC Silverado/Sierra 5-foot-10 bed) for $906.65
- Bak BakFlip MX4 Hard Folding Tonneau Cover (2015-'20 Ford F-150 5-foot-7 bed) for $868.78
- Bak BakFlip MX4 Hard Folding Tonneau Cover (2009-'18, 2019-'21 Classic Dodge Ram 5-foot-7 bed) for $1,079.88
- TruXedo TruXport Soft Roll-Up Tonneau Cover (2009-'18, 2019-'20 Classic Dodge Ram 1500, 2010-'21 2500/3500 8-foot bed) for $279.99
- TruXedo TruXport Soft Roll-Up Tonneau Cover (2004-'15 Nissan Titan 6-foot-7 bed) for $243.53
- TruXedo TruXport Soft Roll-Up Tonneau Cover (2014-'21 Toyota Tundra 5-foot-7 bed) for $280.50
- TruXedo TruXport Soft Roll-Up Tonneau Cover (2004-'08 Ford F-150 5-foot-6 bed) for $300.55
- RetraxPro MX Retractable Tonneau Cover (2017-'23 Honda Ridgeline 5-foot-4 bed) for $1,879.06
- RetraxPro XR Retractable Tonneau Cover (2015-'23 Chevy/GMC Colorado/Canyon 5-foot-3 bed) for $1,833.51
- RetraxPro XR Retractable Tonneau Cover (2007-'21 Toyota Tundra CrewMax 5-foot-7 bed) for $1,952.07
- Lund Hard Tri-Fold Hard Folding Tonneau Cover (2015-'20 Ford F-150 5-foot-7 bed) for $575.10
- Lund Hard Tri-Fold Hard Folding Tonneau Cover (2009-'18, 2019-'20 Classic Dodge Ram 1500 6-foot-4 bed) for $557.31
- Lund Hard Tri-Fold Hard Folding Tonneau Cover (2015-'23 Chevy/GMC Colorado/Canyon 5-foot-2 bed) for $573.21
- Rugged Ridge Armis Hard Folding With Line-X Tonneau Cover (2020-'22 Jeep Gladiator JT) for $991.19
