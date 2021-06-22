Of course, there's only really one way to celebrate, and that's by buying cool stuff for not a lot of money. With the clock ticking, though, you're going to have to get your deals in fast, especially if you're in the market for a sweet RV signal booster like the weBoost Drive Reach RV Signal Booster Kit .

Unless you've been living under a *virtual* rock this past week, you probably already know we're in day two of the interweb's most popular (only?!) holiday of the year, Amazon Prime Day.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Normally priced at $499.99, you're getting a solid 15 percent off at checkout for one of Amazon's top selling signal boosters. Sure, 15 percent might not sound like a whole lot upon first glance, but when you're talking about a premium product that'll save you dropped calls, spotty service, crappy voice quality, and costs five hundred bucks, it's quite a steal — you're saving a cool $75 on this thing.

And with things slowly but surely getting back to normal, an RV trip might be the perfect way to really get your feet wet with some good ol' fashioned normalcy. Really, there's no downside, other than some less-than stellar service throughout certain parts of your trip. But once you factor in the weBoost, that's no longer a concern.

The weBoost is compatible with most major U.S-based carriers, including the major players like Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and more. It contains multi-user functionality, so you don't have to worry about sharing it with the rest of your family — everyone can individually link up without a hitch.

Its versatility isn't just limited to the RVs, however; it's designed for all types of towable and motorized RV units. The device utilizes a powerful omni-directional, 7.5-inch antenna and contains a mast extension, ladder mount, and side exit adapter for an intense signal boost.

This thing is also super durable, too. Really, durable isn't even quite the word to describe it — it's literally military grade, as the exterior antenna meets current U.S military and NEMA IP66 standards. So in other words, it's protected against dust, oil, and water, as well as any form of intense shaking, which, as you know, can happen on some of these long trips. So feel free to drive through some pretty badass terrain without worry.

If you're still, for whatever reason, hesitant about dropping some dough on a signal booster for your RV, we saved the best for last. The weBoost Drive Reach RV Signal Booster Kit comes with a totally risk-free, 30-day money back guarantee. It also features around-the-clock U.S.-based customer support, and all products are backed with a general two-year warranty. So there's little-to-no risk involved, especially considering the gigantic support system behind you.

Don't own an RV? Buy it for your folks or grandparents out in the boondocks or just around the block. That is unless you enjoy going for days without hearing from them and wondering if they're okay?

Again, you better act fast — Prime Day ends at midnight PST. After all, there's no better way to jumpstart your summer than a worry-free road trip.