Here Are the Best Truck Accessory Sales for Prime Day on Amazon
Your truck could use a few extras, and now the discounts are deep.
Your truck has been good to you, so it's time to show it some love. Amazon has all kinds of interesting and cool gadgets to accessorize your pickup, and they've all been marked down for Prime Day. We scooped up a bunch of the best sales to share with you. We found everything from bed ladders to backup cameras to truck covers.
- Rampage Universal Portable Wi-Fi Backup Camera (19 percent off)
- Rampage Yellow Universal 2-Inch-by-30-Foot Recovery Trail Strap (27 percent off)
- FH Group Universal-Fit Black Rear Bumper Guard Protection (32 percent off)
- Rampage Universal Easyfit Four-Layer Standard Cab Truck Cover (19 percent off)
- Rampage Black Recovery Tire Repair Kit (28 percent off)
- FH Group Automotive Waterproof Collapsible Trash Can (28 percent off)
- Traxion Tailgate Ladder (15 percent off)
- Pilot Automotive Antimicrobial Universal Car Steering Wheel (31 percent off)
- FH Group Gray Napkin Tissue Dispenser (15 percent off)
- TruXedo Soft Roll Up Tonneau Cover Silverado/Sierra (20 percent off)
- TruXedo Soft Roll Up Tonneau Cover RAM (20 percent off)
- RetraxONE MX Retractable Tonneau Cover F-Series Super Duty (15 percent off)
- UnderCover SwingCase Truck Bed Storage Box (32 percent off)
