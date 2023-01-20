Cover Your Assets With These On-Sale Truck Tonneaus
Make sure what you put in your pickup’s bed stays in your bed thanks to these tonneau covers.
An open bed invites a world of possibilities. After all, the empty box in the back of your new pickup is limited in cargo capacity only by your imagination and/or the lower troposphere. But having prying eyes look in the bed when you’re not around, or small items blowing around in the bed? Suboptimal.
That’s where a tonneau cover helps and makes a difference. We’re blue in the face from saying why they’re great ideas, so let’s just skip to the deals, shall we? Let’s go!
- UnderCover SE One-Piece Truck Bed Tonneau Cover—Fits 2015-2020 Ford F-150 (9% off)
- Tyger Auto T1 Roll Up Truck Tonneau Cover TG-BC1C9006—Fits 2014-2018 Chevy Silverado (8% off)
- BAK BAKFlip MX4 Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover—Fits 2020-2023 Chevy Silverado (13% off)
- Mamoru Soft Roll Up Tonneau Cover—Fits 2019-2023 Ford Ranger (10% off)
- Tonno Pro Tonno Fold, Soft Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover—Fits 2006-2015 Honda Ridgeline (15% off)
- oEdRo Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover—Fits 2002-2023 Dodge Ram 1500 (8% off)
- BAK BAKFlip F1 Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover—Fits 2017-2023 Ford Super Duty (9% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More from The Drive
- Beat the fuzz with these great radar detector deals.
- A small, two-door electric pickup might be coming from GM.
- Tire-maker Bridgestone has big ideas for sustainable tires.
- Buy F1 champ Seb Vettel's Nissan GT-R.