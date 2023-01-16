F1 Champ Sebastian Vettel Is Selling His Nissan GT-R With Just 93 Miles

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel should finally have some time to enjoy all of the money and toys he's amassed over the last two decades or so. It's easy to see how an active F1 driver wouldn't have time to drive their personal sports cars—given that the off-seasons are now relatively short—but the newly-retired German racer could be tearing up the Swiss countryside in one of his many exotics. And he might, but one of those cars won't be his 2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition, because it's been recently listed for sale.

According to the listing, the Japanese supercar has only been driven 93 miles over the course of 10 years. As a result of its like-new condition and star-studded provenance, the car's asking price is a hefty €250,000—roughly $270,000. That's a lot of scratch for a 10-year-old GT-R, but then again; Vettel.

mechatronik.de

This specific Godzilla is a Black Edition model, which at the time it was offered came equipped with a unique set of 20-inch Rays wheels, orange brake calipers, and unique BE motifs throughout the cabin. According to the dealership selling the car, Germany's famous Mechatronik, Vettel "was the first owner of the car and kept it in his collection for 10 years." It doesn't explain if it's currently owned by Vettel and offered under consignment, or if the dealer (or another individual) has purchased the car and is now selling it. Given the 10-year reference, however, it's likely that there haven't been any other owners involved.

No performance-enhancing mods are described in the ad, leading us to believe that its engine and other components have been left untouched. After all, 530 horsepower offer plenty of go regardless of the car, even if the figure sounds a bit small nowadays due to four-figure supercars and EVs becoming rather common.

mechatronik.de

It's not the first time Vettel chooses to let go of his priced sheet metal. Back in 2021, he sold three pristine Ferraris from his private collection; an F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari. Heck, compared to those, this GT-R seems almost insignificant.

Happy shopping.