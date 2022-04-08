F1 Fines Sebastian Vettel $5,432 for Riding a Scooter on Track

The 2022 Formula 1 season isn't really going Sebastian Vettel's way. First, he tested positive for coronavirus and missed the first two races of the year, and now that he's returned to Australia, he's been fined 5,000 euros for riding a scooter back to the pits after his Aston Martin broke down on track during Friday Practice 1.

When Vettel's car failed towards the end of the session around Albert Park, he pulled it over to the side of the track and waited with marshals until the session had ended. Once the chequered flag was out, he asked a marshal if he could borrow one of the trackside scooters that you quite often see drivers take back to their garage, after some sort of car mishap.

Problem is, Vettel didn't take the steward with him and he drove on the actual circuit, not the access roads around the side of it, to get back to Aston Martin. Needless to say, an unauthorized vehicle on the track during a race weekend isn't allowed (although the session had ended there could have been other vehicles due to go out), so the stewards have lumped Vettel with a fine.

After speaking to Vettel, following the session, the stewards summarised what happened: "At the end of the session, Vettel sought a way to return to his pit. A marshal was at the location with a scooter. Vettel asked if he could drive the scooter in order to return to his pit. The marshal assented.