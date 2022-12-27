Vettel in Talks With Red Bull F1 for ‘Top Management’ Role: Marko

Sebastian Vettel has made it a little over 30 days into retirement before being tipped for a Formula 1 return. However, if Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko's words are anything to go by, the German racer could be headed for a very different position than he last held at Milton Keynes.

According to a report by Sky Sports F1, Marko openly said that the four-time world champion could be destined for a "top management" position. In fact, the soon-to-be 80-year-old claimed that conversations had been held between the two.

Getty Images

"It is not impossible that he will come back for a top management position," Marko told Sky. "We had a conversation and if he could get a top management position, that would appeal to him. That became clear during the conversation. He would certainly have the potential and the personality for it, but for now we'll let him plant a few trees," he added.

Vettel raced his final Grand Prix last month after 15 years in the F1 circus. He's previously shared that he wants to spend more time with his family, dedicate himself to sustainability causes that appeal to him, and focus on climate protection and human rights activism.

The popular German won four driver world championships with Red Bull before moving to Ferrari, where he spent several fruitless years chasing a fifth championship. His move to Aston Martin was further plagued by a lack of performance and primarily mediocre results.

"I can't ignore the fact that I have a lot of heart and soul for motorsport and am very close to the sport," said Vettel in Abu Dhabi in November, ahead of his final race.

2022 isn't over yet and we've already seen plenty of movement among top F1 teams. Ferrari's already ditched Mattia Binotto and replaced him with Fred Vasseur, and McLaren's also made major management changes, as well as Alfa Romeo. Daniel Ricciardo is headed back to Red Bull for what sounds like mostly a promotional third-driver role, and Mick Schumacher's signed as Mercedes F1's reserve driver. Who knows what the first few months of 2023 will bring?