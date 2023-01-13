2024 Nissan GT-R: Godzilla’s 15th Birthday Present Is a Nose Job

A whole 15 years since it was first introduced, the supercar called Godzilla lives on. In fact, not only is it getting to live another day, but also in a newly refreshed form at that. The 2024 Nissan GT-R keeps the high-performance Japanese flagship alive with new fascias and aero parts and some slight changes to the all-out Nismo model.

As you can probably tell from the pictures, both the GT-R's front and rear fascias have been updated. The "V-motion" grille is gone and in its place is a more subdued-yet-sharp-looking face a little reminiscent of the much simpler front ends of the old Skyline GT-Rs. The rear, meanwhile, has been reworked to be a little boxier than before whereas the new rear wing—a part that boasts 10% more surface area than before—looks like the old wing but in italics.

2024 Nissan GT-R T-spec. Nissan

The new design and wing provide more downforce and less drag, according to Nissan. Even the mesh used in the front grille was apparently made thinner for better cooling and aerodynamics.

Three models of 2024 GT-R will be available: the regular Premium, the special T-spec, and the top-dog Nismo. The powertrain remains unchanged, still pumping out 565 horsepower from a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 in the regular and T-spec GT-Rs, while the Nismo packs 600 hp. Just like before, power goes to the ground via a legendary all-wheel-drive system and a six-speed dual-clutch rear-mounted gearbox. Bilstein shocks standard with normal, comfort, and R settings.

2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo. Nissan

New for 2024 is a front limited-slip differential for the GT-R Nismo, and it looks like that's where the mechanical changes start and end. The already Nismo-branded GT-R also gains an optional Nismo appearance package that adds red accents on its wheels, a clear coat on the carbon hood, and a different engine cover design. A new Stealth Gray paint color also makes its way to the Nismo GT-R's options sheet.

The GT-R T-spec takes the regular Premium and adds carbon ceramic brakes from the Nismo, the Nismo's 20-inch Rays wheels painted gold, Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 run-flat tires, a VDC system tuned by Nismo, wider front fenders, and green upholstery. This version also can be had with Millennium Jade or Midnight Purple paint, two colors that hark back to the old R34.

Nissan frustratingly did not provide any interior pics, but it is presumably unchanged from the previous car. In any case, the 2024 Nissan GT-R is coming to U.S. dealerships in the spring, while the more powerful Nismo will be available in the summer.

2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo. Nissan