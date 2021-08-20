Digging Into Some Interesting Nissan Z Details You Might Have Missed

This week we went a little crazy over the 2023 Nissan Z on Car Bibles. What can I say—we love anachronistic automobiles, and Nissan's new sports car looks like a lovely execution of the classic front-engine/rear-drive formula with just enough new tech laid on top of it to feel fresh. While the baseline specs and pictures were all over the internet, we dug in to find a few interesting angles you might not have seen elsewhere.

Besides the Z, we also got some first-hand impressions on Toyota's little ripper, the revised 86 (now called GR 86) sports car, which you'll want to check out if you like, y'know, driving. And in addition to all that, Car Bibles is now in the mix on YouTube. So we've got a few early efforts there for you to check out and enjoy. If you do like them, we hope you'll subscribe!