GM Might Be Fast-Tracking a Small Two-Door Electric Pickup Truck: Report

The logical holes in most automakers' lineups right now are "electric" and "pickup" and "affordable." Some have one, a couple have two, but GM's going for the truck trinity with all three, according to Automotive News. The outlet reported Thursday that General Motors is considering a small, two-door electric pickup and has developed at least a design study, which is certainly more than nothing.

Automotive News says GM hasn't yet picked a name, a landing brand—Chevy or GMC or even Hummer—or a production timeline for the possible pickup.

"We're creating these to get a reaction and then to try to modify it or move on. What does work? What doesn't work? What's expected?" Chevy's Michael Pevovar told Automotive News. "Affordability is the key portion of this, and there's lots of different ways to approach it." Pevovar's experience includes the Blazer and Cruze, so he's had his feet wet in small, popular, and now electric.

Last year, Chevy showed off the new, small Montana truck that it sells in other markets outside the United States. That pint-sized pickup has four doors and a 1.2-liter internal combustion engine, so poaching that platform for a two-door electric pickup may be hard without a serious overhaul. The truck design GM has sketched out for this potential project features a similarly small bed, however, at just 4 to 4.5 feet long.

If the new ute comes to fruition, it would likely compete against similarly small models like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, although both have four doors and gas or hybrid powertrains. GM's two-door, battery-powered pickup could be more utilitarian than both, becoming the future bug truck for the EV generation. Who knows.