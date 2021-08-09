Nissan Is Considering a Compact Pickup Truck, Too: Report

Nissan is working to reposition itself in the United States by building more cars and trucks that buyers actually like. While it could go on selling a zillion Rogues every year, that's not really earning the affection of potential return customers. Instead, as Automotive News reports, the brand seems to be considering a return to the segment it helped create in this country by way of a small pickup truck. This time, though, it'd probably run on battery power. The idea apparently presented itself when Nissan decided to rethink its truck offerings given its increasingly electrified model range. The pandemic hasn't helped Titan sales though the Frontier has held relatively strong, and it may get even better with the fresh-look 2022 model. There's also a familiar space being reshaped by the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz where small trucks are just as cool as big ones. Maybe it's time for Nissan to draw off its Hardbody heritage, then.

Automotive News cites a source familiar with the matter as saying that Nissan is studying a truck that'd be smaller than the Frontier. Given the timeframe as well as the vehicles it'd likely compete with, it's safe to bet it would be electrified in some way if not wholly electric from the start. And if it's much like the Maverick or Santa Cruz, the truck would feature unibody construction. Or, who knows—maybe Nissan would surprise us and really throw it back to the boxy trucks of days gone by. I'm not giving up hope for another body-on-frame. Regardless of those details, it might just make sense for Nissan to do this. Its dealer network wants it, and that'd be one way to mend the recently strained relationships between the corporate automaker and its most customer-facing representatives. Greg Carrasco, vice president of operations at Oakville Nissan in Toronto, explained to Automotive News why a small electric truck could be a big "W" for Nissan. "Nissan once was a quirky, interesting Japanese car manufacturer that had loyalty because of how many chances they took when it came to design, when it came to performance," Carrasco noted. He doesn't believe the public still feels that way, however, as he adds, "That temporary amnesia is kind of curing itself." "There are a lot of people that own small properties that don't need full-size pickup trucks and are looking for fuel-efficient and costs-effective pickups," Carrasco continued. "Early adopters are going to be looking at this space, and if there is any market to be had, now's the time."

Nissan Nissan Hardbody Pickup