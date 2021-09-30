2022 Nissan Frontier Rally Truck Wears the 1980s Hardbody Race Livery

The Rebelle Rally is back this year and since Nissan just unveiled its new Frontier a few months ago, you bet it's entering with an off-road racing version to show the truck's four-wheeling cred. Taking inspiration from the desert-tackling Hardbody pickups that ran in the 1980s, the amped-up Frontier Pro-4X that Nissan is sending to the Rebelle features a near-identical red, white, and blue livery, along with a slew of other updates to make it a more rally-ready machine.

Team Wild Grace, made up of Sedona Blinson and Lyn Woodward, will be running the truck in the event. It lasts eight days and stretches from the Hoover Dam in Nevada all the way to California’s Imperial Dunes, a distance of over 1,500 miles.