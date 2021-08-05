Here's What the Cheapest Ford Maverick Looks Like Inside and Out

The base-trim Ford Maverick is one of the most welcomed additions to Ford's lineup in years. A small pickup truck with steel wheels that gets 40 miles per gallon in the city, all for around $21,000? Sign me up.
So far, we've only seen renderings of this particular truck from Ford in its online configurator and some press material, but that doesn't really do a vehicle justice. And knowing that the lowliest Maverick won't be stocked at dealerships—at least not at launch, due to strong hybrid powertrain demand—makes it even more unlikely to see one in person. Thankfully, we have the next best thing: some unedited Instagram photos.
Immediately identifiable by its grille and steel wheels, this Maverick XL is painted in a blend of green, blue, and gray that Ford calls Area 51. If it weren't for those basic wheels, most people might not think this tiny pickup was a base model, let alone the cheapest vehicle that Ford sells, period.
According to AidanCarSpotter on Instagram, these photos were snapped at Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant in Canada earlier this month—a long way from its birthplace at the Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly plant in Mexico. This Maverick was parked alongside seven or eight others, including a top-tier Lariat with Ford's FX4 off-road package. But we've seen the more pricey Mavericks already. How about some close-ups of America's new cheap pickup?