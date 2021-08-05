Here's What the Cheapest Ford Maverick Looks Like Inside and Out

The base-trim Ford Maverick is one of the most welcomed additions to Ford's lineup in years. A small pickup truck with steel wheels that gets 40 miles per gallon in the city, all for around $21,000? Sign me up.

So far, we've only seen renderings of this particular truck from Ford in its online configurator and some press material, but that doesn't really do a vehicle justice. And knowing that the lowliest Maverick won't be stocked at dealerships—at least not at launch, due to strong hybrid powertrain demand—makes it even more unlikely to see one in person. Thankfully, we have the next best thing: some unedited Instagram photos.