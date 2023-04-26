This Used To Be a 2015 Ferrari California T, Apparently

Go take a look at prices for a used 2015 Ferrari California T. Go ahead, I’ll wait here. Back already? Think you found a winner for $150,000 or so? Maybe there’s a $130,000 example somewhere with your name on it. I found one cheaper than that. As a matter of fact, it’s probably the cheapest Ferrari on sale anywhere. Just one problem: It’s a real mechanic’s special.

That’s because there’s very little of this 2015 California T left, if anything. This listing on Copart sums it up pretty nicely with “Primary Damage: Burn” and “Secondary Damage: All Over.” It’s unclear how this California T met its fate or what, if anything, is going to come from the sale. Perhaps just a VIN for someone to use for something that could be road legal. Wink, wink. Nudge, nudge.

The reputation of the Ferrari California T may have suffered slightly due to its predecessor, the California, which was not very well-received among prancing horse fans. The California T was a low pass for the brand to pick up new buyers with an entry-level convertible that had a better power-to-weight ratio than the California, better looks, and better sound. Whether the California (or the California T, for that matter) should have been a Maserati is an academic exercise now. When it was new, the California T made 552 horsepower from its 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 and was paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Its power-operated hardtop opened and closed in about 14 seconds, although driving with the top up was never the California T’s jam, to begin with. The Maranello-massaged V8 absolutely thundered everywhere it went.