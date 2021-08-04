One-of-10 2016 Ferrari F60 America Heads to Auction

Following in the footsteps of the F40 and F50, Ferrari's first halo car of the new millennium was expected to be named F60. However, that car became the Enzo and the F60 badges wound up sitting on the shelf for another decade before Ferrari finally slapped it on an even rarer V12 supercar, the F60 America; a limited-production roadster built in the image of an obscure, States-only historic Ferrari.

F60s were commissioned in 2014 to commemorate 60 years since Ferrari had entered North America, which it did in 1954 with Le Mans-winning racing driver Luigi Chinetti. Then the brand's sole importer, Chinetti pumped Prancing Horses by fielding them in motorsport with his outfit North American Race Team (or NART), which competed in both endurance racing and Formula One, and may have been involved with an unusual GM concept car. With a foothold established, Chinetti sought to fill a hole in Ferrari's lineup left by the 250 California and commissioned a series of two-seat convertibles based on the successful 275 GTB/4, which became informally known as the NART Spiders.