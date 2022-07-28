2021 Ferrari 812 GTS Stolen From Valet Lot, Crashed in Apparent 789-HP Joyride

Police in York, Maine, are searching for someone who stole a 2021 Ferrari 812 GTS from a valet lot this weekend, crashed it and abandoned it, according to the Portland Press-Herald. The 789-horsepower V12 drop-top was left by the side of the road in York with extensive front-end damage, its windshield kicked out and its airbags deployed. I guess the thieves couldn't figure out how to open the hardtop.

The 812 disappeared from the Cliff House in Cape Neddick, Maine, sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to reports. The car's Canadian owner gave the keys to the valet station to store after parking the car. After that, the last person to have seen the 812 was a Cliff House security guard at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Investigators believe that someone took the key out of the valet station's key box and drove away.

“I don’t think we get many vehicles like that around here,” York Detective Sgt. Thomas Cryan told the Portsmouth Herald. “I would imagine somebody saw an opportunity to take it for a ride.”

The car wasn't discovered until 5:28 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Route 1 and Mountain Road in York. While its owner has since returned to Canada, the Quebec-plated 812 remains in police custody as evidence while they figure out who took it.

Whoever took the car made one expensive mess, that's for sure. “The owner said the car is worth upwards of $700,000, although I cannot confirm its true value,” Cryan wrote in an email to the Press-Herald. While the base price for a Ferrari 812 GTS in the U.S. is around $400,000, police also list the car as a 2021 Ferrari CP 812 GT, indicating that this could be a special model, the owner may have gone hog wild with options and/or that police may have left off the "S" at the end of the drop-top version of the 812 Superfast's model name.

Regardless of whether it's a half- or a three-quarter-million car, we're just sad that there's one fewer 6.5-liter V12 on the roads for now. This isn't the first time the 812's 789 horsepower has caught someone off-guard, nor will it be the last. We're just glad this one didn't end up in a lake.

Anyone with tips can call Sgt. Cryan at 207-363-4444, or you can report them anonymously to Seacoast Crime Stoppers through one of their contact methods here. Police are offering rewards of up to $1,000 to help solve the case.