Here's Why the Lotus Eletre's LIDAR System Is Such a Big Deal

We've already seen frozen door handles plaguing many Model 3 owners in winter, and there's every reason to believe Lotus's deployable LIDAR would be subject to the same foibles. Of course, it's nothing a small integrated heater can't solve, and deployable or not, any LIDAR sensor covered in snow will be non-functional anyway.

Lotus's plan is that with LIDAR onboard, plenty of cameras, and on-the-air updates coming down the road, the Eletre will be capable of autonomous driving. In Lotus's own words, the Eletre "supports end-to-end autonomous driving technology and is future-proofed for further development." Notably, the video from Carwow claims that the Eletre will be capable of SAE Level 4 autonomy, wherein the driver need not pay any attention to the road as the vehicle drives itself in given designated areas.

The deployable LIDAR does a lot for the Eletre's lines, allowing it to mount LIDAR sensors without compromising the vehicle's overall design. Expect other automakers to follow in Lotus's footsteps, while others explore alternative ways in which to cleanly integrate LIDAR sensors into a vehicle.

