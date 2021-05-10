Lotus Will Sell You the Tooling for the Elise if It Thinks You’ll Do It Justice

The Lotus Elise marked the beginning of a new era for the famed British automaker, known around the globe for its lightweight, focused sports cars. The nimble couple was introduced to the marketplace in the distant past of 1996, Over the years, it's received a facelift, new engines and a smattering of updates. Now, after 25 years, Lotus is ending production of the Elise as it moves on to new things—but the story may not yet be over. Lotus managing director Matt Windle has indicated the company is open to selling the tooling to a third party manufacturer, reports Automotive News Europe.

"If the right project and the right partner came along, I do not see why not. It's a wonderful car," Windle told Automotive News Europe. There's a historical precedent for such a move, with Lotus selling the tooling for the open-top Seven to Caterham in 1973. The latter company has kept the Seven name alive ever since, shipping its interpretation of the classic all over the world.