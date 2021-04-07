Watch a Filthy Lotus Esprit Get a Bath After Sitting In a Field for 20 Years

If you've ever wondered what happens to a 1988 Lotus Esprit left in a field for 20 to rot without a windshield—a classic science experiment—I'm happy to say you're in luck. Back in March, such a vehicle was discovered in Northern Texas, having been parked in a barn two decades ago and forgotten about.

The barn the car was parked in went missing after a tornado swept through the area—as they do—and the windshield-less Lotus sat for decades before the current owner picked it up for just $300. As stated in a video from YouTube channel Number 27, any sane person would've probably parted this car out, but that's not how the new owner's brain works. After returning the outside of the car to surprisingly good condition and scraping much of the... organic material out of the vehicle's interior, an attempt was made to fire it up after a little work was done to the fuel system. First, though, the Esprit had to get from the ranch where it was abandoned to the owner's driveway.