Colin Chapman's One-of-a-Kind Lotus Esprit Can Add Lightness to Your Wallet

Colin Chapman may have been taken by the Reaper prematurely at the age of 54, but in his relatively short life, he accomplished more than many people could in a millennium. His racing outfit Team Lotus won seven Formula 1 titles and an Indianapolis 500 on his watch, and even if his scrappy little automaker hadn't lived on to this day, its memory would live on immortalized by the Esprit's appearance in two James Bond films.

Speaking of the Esprit, one of the finest examples of the iconic Lotus has just come up for sale, one that was personally owned by Chapman himself (and driven by at least two other big names), and also equipped with several improvements that you won't find on any other production unit.