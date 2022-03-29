2023 Lotus Eletre: Lidar, Batteries, and 0-60 in Under 3 Seconds

But even in the current reveal, the Eletre does promise some high-tech functionality, including deployable LIDAR sensors integrated into the design of the vehicle itself, which is a first for a production car. While LIDAR is a widely-used technology for autonomous driving abilities, it rarely is seamlessly integrated, as the hardware for pulsed-laser technology is bulky. However, because the Eletre leaves the factory floor with highly accurate self-driving hardware, Lotus says that the SUV is fully prepared to support future end-to-end autonomous driving technology and can be updated at will via over-the-air software patches available as development continues.

With this OTA functionality, "customers [will be able] to purchase new features enabled via software as they become available." So for those of you who don't want your car to come with DLC, you're a bit out of luck. Underpinning all of these remote-update features is built-in 5G compatibility that will hopefully outlast its predecessors.

Other features hidden inside the four-door Eletre include sustainably sourced interior appointments, using a blend of synthetic microfibers and wool, which the company notes is also lighter than leather for "weight savings." A panoramic glass roof provides a skylight for all four occupants. Carbon fiber finishes are found throughout the hardpoints of the cabin, and Lotus is eager to point out that the instrument panel, with its central section removed for less material, demonstrates the company's commitment to "light-weighting" even in its first SUV. Unfortunately, curb weights are still unrevealed, so the extent of this weight reduction can't be fully known yet.