Gran Turismo 7's Wildly Unpopular Update Reflects the World That Created It

Players have responded with ire, bombing the reviews of GT7 on Metacritic into the high ones on a scale of ten, an unthinkably negative score for one of the most beloved Playstation series of all time (the previous lowest-rated installment was Gran Turismo Sport, with a 6.1 user score ). As a long-time enthusiast of the series myself, the anger is understandable. Gran Turismo 4, my introduction to the series in my middle-school years, was not just a way to play away rainy days; it permanently reshaped my understanding of car culture , and the feeling of having its fundamental mechanics played with to encourage real-world spending feels downright disappointing. Microtransactions seem to be now built into Gran Turismo's revenue model.

Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi responded publicly to the criticism on Friday after the update was rolled out. In it, he said, "I want to make GT7 a game in which you can enjoy a variety of cars lots of different ways, and if possible would like to try to avoid a situation where a player must mechanically keep replaying certain events over and over again." While the sentiment could be appreciated in a vacuum, it's obvious with some context that Polyphony just made grinding worse by making it take even longer to earn the same amount of credits. The only way that "situation" Yamauchi described could be avoided is to spend real money on fake cars.

And if the goal was simply to discourage endless re-races of the same event, there are definitely examples of racing games that discourage grinding without needing to spend real money on in-game credits. The Forza series is an excellent modern example that embodies the antithesis of the grindset; the newest installment of Forza Horizon gives you three cars immediately after beating the tutorial races and continually showers the player in money and prize cars. While it does feel less rewarding to be handed prize after prize completely independent of on-track performance, it certainly eliminates most of the need to grind when random wheelspins can net you cars worth tens of millions of credits. If Yamauchi really wanted to eliminate the grind, that would be an easy way to do it.