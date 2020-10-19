Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo Replica Built by Chinese Mechanic Is Fully Drivable

It doesn't matter how much money you have—you can't buy just go out and buy a Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo. Only one example of the Bugatti Chiron-based concept car exists, and only on occasion do the über-wealthy trade it amongst themselves. But if you have the skills and the gumption, you can build one for yourself like one mechanic and his talented crew did.

Previously featured on The Drive for magically erasing a ton of rear-end damage on a Nissan, Jack Lee and company ordinarily make a living from repairing heavy trucks. But with business presumably brought to a near-halt during spring's COVID-19 shutdowns in the spring, Lee's people dedicated their energies toward realizing one of their boss's lifelong dreams: Building a Bugatti.