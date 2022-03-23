Here’s Your First Real Look at the Ferrari Purosangue SUV’s Face

It's no secret by now that Ferrari Is giving into the almighty Sport Utility Vehicle. It has been spied, named, rumored about its doors and interior, and then sued over—it's one of the most hyped releases of the decade so far, for better or worse. But at long last, this is the first time we're actually supposed to see it, in a teaser image posted by Ferrari itself, unclad from its camo. The long-awaited official confirmation is about as surprising as waking up and finding out that taxes still exist, yes, but at least it's finally here.

Unfortunately, it's still incredibly vague. This is the front of what will be the Ferrari Purosangue, with a teased reveal date of sometime later in 2022. There's not a lot that we can tell here, of course, but it does appear to take influence in its hybridized headlight/character line pattern from the current SF90, and a front grille that seems vaguely reminiscent of the GTC4Lusso's gaping maw, except even angrier. An angry Ferrari SUV was about all that could be expected; the name "Purosangue" translates to thoroughbred in Italian and clearly, the company wants to prove an SUV can still carry the prancing horse with dignity.