Here’s Your First Real Look at the Ferrari Purosangue SUV’s Face
We can confirm that it has, uh, at least two Ferrari badges.
It's no secret by now that Ferrari Is giving into the almighty Sport Utility Vehicle. It has been spied, named, rumored about its doors and interior, and then sued over—it's one of the most hyped releases of the decade so far, for better or worse. But at long last, this is the first time we're actually supposed to see it, in a teaser image posted by Ferrari itself, unclad from its camo. The long-awaited official confirmation is about as surprising as waking up and finding out that taxes still exist, yes, but at least it's finally here.
Unfortunately, it's still incredibly vague. This is the front of what will be the Ferrari Purosangue, with a teased reveal date of sometime later in 2022. There's not a lot that we can tell here, of course, but it does appear to take influence in its hybridized headlight/character line pattern from the current SF90, and a front grille that seems vaguely reminiscent of the GTC4Lusso's gaping maw, except even angrier. An angry Ferrari SUV was about all that could be expected; the name "Purosangue" translates to thoroughbred in Italian and clearly, the company wants to prove an SUV can still carry the prancing horse with dignity.
Ever since Ferrari went public in 2015 and promised to double earnings by this year under the leadership of Sergio Marchionne, a crossover has been a financial inevitability. The writing is on the wall: either you get with the times and compete, or you leave money on the table, and all companies—even one as storied as Ferrari—exist to make money. You know it's serious when a low-volume sportscar manufacturer like Lotus launches a crossover.
So while anything beyond the mere existence of the Purosangue is pure speculation, I would fully expect to see power numbers befitting a Ferrari in as intimidating a package as possible, plus a lot of talk surrounding how this is a Ferrari. Lamborghini and Porsche have both pulled it off, managing to make unprecedented sums from the Urus and Cayenne respectively, without damaging their brands' reputations for sports cars, so it can be done. Time will tell if Ferrari can do it, too.
Got a tip or question for the author? Contact her directly: victoria.scott@thedrive.com
