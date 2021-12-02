The Ferrari SUV Rides Pretty Low in Latest Spy Photos

If it feels like we've been seeing spy shots and covert videos of Ferrari's perpetually upcoming "Purosangue" SUV, it's because we have. Well, today we have what is probably our clearest look yet at the more practical Ferrari. That is, as clear a look as one can get while the car still sports a heavy, black disguise.

Proportionally, it looks pretty much like a slightly lifted GTC4Lusso with four doors or, as our spy photographer put it, "a smaller, lowered, and chopped-up version of the Maserati Levante." Shortly after we first heard that Ferrari was building an SUV way back in 2017, the company caused a whole bunch of eyes to roll when it said the car doesn't actually fit the traditional SUV mold but instead be classified more as a "Ferrari Utility Vehicle" or "FUV." And, seeing it right now, I get where the company was coming from (even if I don't condone the term).