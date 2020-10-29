Here's an Early Look at the Ferrari Purosangue SUV [Corrected]
Ferrari's first-ever SUV was spotted in disguise.
For the first time ever, Ferrari is making an SUV. It's called the Purosangue, and it's set to go on sale by 2022 at the latest. Some still call heresy, but frankly, we're used to big luxury SUVs from high-performance marques now, and many of these extra-sportscar-like sport utility vehicles are actually quite good to drive. Will Ferrari's first SUV live up to that hype, then? No way to say now, but Ferrari's out testing the Purosangue again.
This time, the Purosangue test mule appears to be a strangely modified Maserati Levante body with some extra fender flares. The camouflage makes it look a bit like a Porsche Panamera with the mumps, sporting a gently sloping fastback-style rear end similar to the "Coupe" SUV models out now from other manufacturers.
If somehow this Levante body previews the Purosangue's layout to come, the backseat of this four-door four-seater doesn't look all that comfortable. The sloping roof line likely eats into the head room and the disproportionately short rear door size doesn't give us much hope for ample leg room, either.
Still, this prototype does have carbon-ceramic brakes and double exhausts. There hasn't been much information released on the Purosangue's specs yet. A previous spy video of a Purosangue test mule definitely had an internal combustion engine, but speculation as to which one includes everything from a full-on V12 to a turbo V8 or even a hybrid V6 drivetrain.
It will probably feature all-wheel drive and enough horsepower to justify a prancing horse on the hood. Either way, we can't wait to find out more.
Correction: October 29, 2020 7:56 p.m. ET: A previous version of this story called it our "first look at the Purosangue SUV. However, this test car is using a mule body and the text above has been edited to reflect that.
If you have any more information on the Purosangue or any other tips to share with The Drive, get in touch: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDFerrari 'Purosangue' Crossover Could Use Hybrid V6, Twin-Turbo V8, or NA V12: ReportEverything from a traditional V12 to a tiny V6 is on the table for Ferrari's upcoming "FUV."READ NOW
- RELATEDFerrari Purosangue SUV Test Mule Spotted in New Spy VideoWhat looks like an oddly-raised GTC4Lusso is actually hiding the future of Ferrari.READ NOW
- RELATEDFerrari Sues Italian Charity That Owns Purosangue TrademarkIt appears the name of Ferrari's first SUV will be decided in court.READ NOW
- RELATEDFerrari Vows to Keep the V12 Engine Alive as Long as It Possibly Can"The challenges (in regards to emissions) are getting more and more complicated, but we will fight for it," said Ferrari's technology chief.READ NOW
- RELATEDFerrari to Focus on Current Vehicle Lineup Rather Than Launch New Models in 2020After launching five new models in 2019, it's time to slow things down and focus on clients and the overall experience.READ NOW