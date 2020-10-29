Here's an Early Look at the Ferrari Purosangue SUV [Corrected]

For the first time ever, Ferrari is making an SUV. It's called the Purosangue, and it's set to go on sale by 2022 at the latest. Some still call heresy, but frankly, we're used to big luxury SUVs from high-performance marques now, and many of these extra-sportscar-like sport utility vehicles are actually quite good to drive. Will Ferrari's first SUV live up to that hype, then? No way to say now, but Ferrari's out testing the Purosangue again. This time, the Purosangue test mule appears to be a strangely modified Maserati Levante body with some extra fender flares. The camouflage makes it look a bit like a Porsche Panamera with the mumps, sporting a gently sloping fastback-style rear end similar to the "Coupe" SUV models out now from other manufacturers.

S. Baldauf | SB-Medien

If somehow this Levante body previews the Purosangue's layout to come, the backseat of this four-door four-seater doesn't look all that comfortable. The sloping roof line likely eats into the head room and the disproportionately short rear door size doesn't give us much hope for ample leg room, either.

S. Baldauf | SB-Medien