No one, apart from whoever is controlling the finances at repeatedly beleaguered Lotus, wants to see a Lotus SUV. Never mind that it had its best sales year in a decade in 2021, you can stuff your Evija because it's time to innovate by making what everyone else is: an electric crossover.

We've known for a while that Lotus is threatening us with not one but two SUVs and the first is due imminently, so leaked images found on an Australian patent application by Motor1 have plenty of credibility as the actual Type 132 we're looking at. It's just kind of hard to process that this actually is a Lotus, since it looks both exactly unlike a lightweight sports car and extremely precisely like every flipping other electric SUV on the supersaturated market.