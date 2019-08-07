1,972-HP Lotus Evija Electric Hypercar to Make American Debut at Monterey Car Week

Lotus announced Wednesday that its momentous Evija hypercar will begin a global tour that starts next week with its North American debut in Monterey, California.

Revealed in July to international fanfare, the Lotus Evija is the British automaker's first new model since its buyout by Chinese company Geely, which also owns Volvo. It features a powertrain developed by Formula 1 offshoot Williams Advanced Engineering that'll supposedly generate 1,972 horsepower and 1,253 pound-feet of torque. When you're not busy using all if its nearly 2,000 horses, its battery will be good for a range of up to 250 miles, all of which can be recharged in just nine minutes on an 800-kilowatt feed.

Lotus plans to build just 130 of these multimillion-dollar cars, one of which it confirms will be headed stateside, to an unnamed buyer in Miami, Florida.