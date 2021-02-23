The Little-Known, Lotus-Tuned Isuzu Impulse Sure Has Some Passionate Fans in America

While covering MotorWeek's test of the often forgotten 1990 Isuzu Impulse, I got into the details of how its Lotus-tuned suspension put it above its platform-sharing sibling, the Geo Storm, only to leave both the Wagonback and the Stylus sedan versions out of the equation for the sake of the coupe. Some of you got in touch regarding this injustice, only to share more unconditional love for Isuzu passenger cars that are so rare to see in North America nowadays.

One such comment came from our friend John Voelcker, who happens to be a happy owner of an Impulse XS Wagonback: "Deeply saddened that the author neglected to mention two related vehicles. One is the rare Impulse XS 'Wagonback' two-door wagon, which has all the DOHC + Lotus-tuning goodness, but a more usable cargo bay and one neat trick: totally removable rear side windows, meaning you can run open-air if you like. (These too were sold in decontented Geo Storm form, and are equally rare.) The other is the Isuzu Stylus sedan, which used the same running gear and underpinnings, but in a stylish and more practical four-door-with-trunk format. This one didn't have a Geo counterpart, since Chevy's sub-brand had the Corolla-based Prizm instead. The Stylus is about as rare as the Wagonback, and prized today."