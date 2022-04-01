Driver Crashes Ferrari 488 Just Two Miles Into Ownership

A Ferrari 488 is a beautiful thing, with a 661 hp twin-turbo V8 engine wrapped in a stunning mid-engined chassis. Of course, with that much power on tap, it's easy to get into trouble if you're not taking due caution out on the road. One British driver learned that to their detriment, having crashed their Ferrari mere minutes after purchase.

The news comes to us from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, which posted photos of the aftermath of the crash on Twitter. According to police, the driver had driven less than 2 miles from the dealership after taking delivery of the Italian supercar. Derbyshire police were sure to highlight that the incident was no joke, despite the incident happening on the morning of April Fools Day, just before 11:00 AM British Summer Time (BST), as reported by BBC.

The damage indicates a relatively clean hit to the front of the car. Details are scarce, but zooming in on the published photos shows some damage and red paint present on the barrier, indicating that the Ferrari may have come to grief here.