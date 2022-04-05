A Twin-Supercharged Aston Martin V12 Vantage Drift Car Stole the Show at Formula Drift

It probably goes without saying, but doing circuit driving and drifting are two very different forms of motorsport. "The GT3 stuff is very focused on going as fast as possible, keeping the car as straight as possible and smooth, whereas drifting's all about driving as hard as you can on the absolute edge in a short course," Kelly said. "What you're focusing on as a driver is very different, so none of it seems to catch you out in transitioning between the two."

But drifting is always where Kelly's heart has been. He and his team have been planning on attending FD in the U.S. for about three years and tried to get a plan together for 2020, but then you know what happened there. So rather than do nothing for all those months, Kelly and his team "decided to build a new chassis," he said. "We decided on 2022 being the year that we tried to attend it and that gave us enough time to work out what we could do with this car. Something unique that we could bring up and come out with a bang."

The Car

With my words alone, I cannot adequately explain to you how this thing sounds in person. The noise speared straight through my earbuds and directly into the part of my brain that gives me goosebumps every time I watch the Rohirrim mounted cavalry charge across the Pelennor Fields. It was spectacular.

This Instagram video will have to suffice.