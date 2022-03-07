2023 Toyota Supra With a Six-Speed Manual Will Debut April 28: Report

A manual version of the Toyota GR Supra has been a confirmed possibility since before launch and has been repeatedly reported as "on the way." In January, I was able to confirm that with a source inside Toyota's dealer network, which told me it's coming to the United States this year. Exactly when, we might now know too, as a Japanese car blog has allegedly leaked Toyota's manual Supra rollout plans, which could involve a reveal at the end of next month.

Corroborating our findings with Toyota dealers, Creative Trend claims the manual Supra will be a six-speed, and will only be available on inline-six models. Previous rumors indicated that the manual was originally planned to be exclusive to the four-cylinder Supra, which someone rightly pointed out was a bad idea, causing it to be made optional on the inline-sixer—though this is the first time we've heard that it's exclusive to this engine. To commemorate the car's launch, the manual Supra will be produced in a 50-car series of Matte White Editions, with special interiors, exclusive paint, and extra tech. Its pricing was given only in JPY, indicating this edition is likely Japan-only.