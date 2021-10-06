2022 Ford Mustang Gets New Visual and Performance Packages

It's no secret that the current-gen Mustang has its days numbered and that an all-new model is on the Horizon. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently said that he wants the new iteration of the cultural icon to be a true poster car, even if he won't say when it will debut or what secrets it hides. So it's important that we not forget that there's a Mustang still on sale today—and that it's getting a bit of special treatment for what could potentially be one of the final model updates of the current generation.

The 2022 Ford Mustang lineup adds a bit more show (and go) to existing fan favorites. For show, there's the ominous new Stealth Edition appearance package for pony cars with an EcoBoost engine under the hood. And as for the go, Ford is coupling its GT Performance package with the heritage-inspired California Special for the very first time.