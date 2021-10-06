2022 Ford Mustang Gets New Visual and Performance Packages

Onto the V8. Over the last decade, Ford has revived the iconic California Special Mustang as a tribute to the original package developed with Shelby American in 1968. Now, for the first time ever, Ford is adding the GT Performance package as an option for Cali-spec'd cars.
The California Special package is already around for the 2021 model year Mustang, meaning many of its visual add-ons won't come as a surprise to seasoned pony fans. Unique five-spoke 19-inch wheels, a special honeycomb grille, and heritage-inspired graphics immediately identify a California Special. Buyers who opt for the GT package get a bit more pizzaz thanks to a larger front splitter and performance rear wing.
While this is more than just an appearance package, it doesn't add any more ponies to the already ample 460-horsepower, 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, The GT Performance package is focused on improving the Mustang's handling by adding stopping power, suspension work, and stability.
To tighten up the car in the bends, Ford gave it a lower ride height with a stiffer spring rate. Additional rigidity was added with a K-member brace, subframe V-brace, strut tower brace, and tubular rear sway bar. Some extra grip is ensured thanks to the Torsen limited-slip differential, and stability control tuning unique to the car. Finally, six-pistol Brembo calipers are nestled behind the 19x9-inch front wheels for some extra stopping power, while a slightly wider 19x9.5 rear setup completes the staggered look of a muscle car.