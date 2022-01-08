Specs

Base price (as tested): $319,686 ($381,686)

$319,686 ($381,686) Powertrain: 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 | 8-speed automatic | rear-wheel drive

5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 | 8-speed automatic | rear-wheel drive Horsepower: 715 @ 6,500 rpm

715 @ 6,500 rpm Torque: 663 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm

663 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm Curb weight: 4,068 pounds

4,068 pounds Seating capacity: 4

4 Cargo volume: 9.5 cubic feet

9.5 cubic feet EPA fuel economy: 14 mpg city | 22 highway | 17 combined (premium fuel)

14 mpg city | 22 highway | 17 combined (premium fuel) Quick take: The Brute in a Suit is a thrill every single time you drive it. While it may not express the agility of the Vantage F1 Edition or the lower price point of the DB11, the DBS is the ultimate Grand Tourer supercar.

The Brute in a Suit is a thrill every single time you drive it. While it may not express the agility of the Vantage F1 Edition or the lower price point of the DB11, the DBS is the ultimate Grand Tourer supercar. Score: 9.0

Before entering production, a DBS coupe appeared in 2006's Casino Royale with Daniel Craig's first run as James Bond. It made an impact (literally!) by setting a Guinness World Record with seven barrel rolls during filming.

The first time I drove a DBS was along the California coast a few years ago, and it made a huge impression on me. Jump on the incredibly responsive 16.1-inch front and 14.1-inch carbon ceramic brakes and they pack a punch, stopping the car as it it wants to eject you, making your stomach lurch; squeeze the gas pedal and it obeys instantly, taking off with the fury of a thoroughbred out of the stalls at the Kentucky Derby en route to a 211 mph top speed. I'm happy to report that my memory exaggerated nothing about this car during this more recent reunion.

As a coupe, the DBS fulfills its billing as a super GT. The V12 roars as it should, setting the road afire with a rumble. Air flows fluently around the Marek Reichman-designed carbon fiber body as it asserts its way through traffic. Inside, yards of leather and Alcantara suede are everywhere you look. Look, no car is perfect, not even Aston Martin's DBS. The infotainment is dated and the interior ergonomics feel like an afterthought. But this thing is pretty close.

Aston Martin's top dog isn't just a show of brawn in the way of sheer power; leave that to the Hellcat family. Driving a DBS gives you the sense that this this brand is comprised of artists that have continued to chisel this car chip by chip over the last century and they know what works. That's not to say that the Superleggera is a dinosaur. It's a Grand Duchess. It's a strand of pearls and not a blatantly Tiffany-branded shiny silver heart necklace. In effect, the only thing that is sudden and jarring about this supercar is the brakes; they're touchier than you are before coffee in the morning.

If the DBS were a relationship stage, it would be a marriage of passion, like a couple who have been together for 25 years and they're still crazy about each other. Their arguments are brief and heady but smoothed out by the end of the night. Where the DBS excels is in its power. Acceleration feels positively savage, and steering is responsive even while it almost quivers in your hands.

I picked this one as my Numero Uno for its timelessness, its sheer might. The DBS is all sinew and muscle, a gymnast and not a power lifter. Somehow, Aston Martin has started with the raw clay of its V12 and sculpted it into something befitting of its 100 years. When faced with the prospect of piloting nearly the entire lineup of the British automaker's cars, I wasn't sure how I would pick a favorite, but the DBS rose to the top instantly. Maybe it's because I have such great memories of driving it the first time, maybe it's the unmistakable rumble of the V12, maybe it's the branding itself. So much is right about this car that I can overlook the less-than-ideal infotainment system, which is in need of an update.

After driving variations of every model Aston Martin makes, I'm even more convinced the brand still has a few arrows left in its quiver, even as internal combustion engines fade away into oblivion. With these cars, the automaker leaves behind a solid legacy and looks forward to the Valhalla and Valkyrie to blaze a path toward hybrid and electric models. Will I enjoy them as much without the V8s and V12s that announce their presence as they claim space? I don't know. But I have a feeling I will.

