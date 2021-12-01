Aston Martin Is Dropping a V12 In the Vantage One Last Time
Hear it roar.
I will always be supportive of any automaker that shoves a big engine in a small car. Lo and behold, that's exactly what Aston is planning on doing with the 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage. In a very brief press release, the British sports car maker has officially confirmed the existence of the V12 supercar, also releasing a logo and a short clip of what it will sound like.
Aston also says the car is "not just a Limited Edition, it's a Final Edition." Whether that finality is in reference to the Vantage model as a whole or the V12 engine is unclear but, given the industry-wide push towards fewer cylinders and more electrification, we're going to go out on a limb and lean towards the latter. The "Never leave quietly" tagline that comes at the end of the video further reinforces this car's status as a final outing of some sort.
Have a listen:
Very snarly.
Notably, the upcoming V12 Vantage won't be the first current-gen Vantage-based car to feature 12 cylinders. Last year's V12 Speedster—a windshield-less, 700-horsepower, $950,000 special edition limited to 88 units—used the same 5.2-liter, twin-turbo V12 out of the DBS Superleggera and it's reasonable to assume that the upcoming model will as well. For reference, the last-generation V12 Vantage used the same 5.9-liter 12-cylinder out of the DBS of the era.
That last-gen car also spawned more powerful S and track-ready GT12 variants. Given that this new one is already set to be a Final Edition, though, we're not holding our breath for this generation's 12-pot Vantage to get the same treatment.
In any case, the 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage will debut in, you guessed it, 2022.
Got a tip or question for the author about the new V12 Vantage? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com
