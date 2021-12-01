Aston Martin Is Dropping a V12 In the Vantage One Last Time

I will always be supportive of any automaker that shoves a big engine in a small car. Lo and behold, that's exactly what Aston is planning on doing with the 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage. In a very brief press release, the British sports car maker has officially confirmed the existence of the V12 supercar, also releasing a logo and a short clip of what it will sound like.

Aston also says the car is "not just a Limited Edition, it's a Final Edition." Whether that finality is in reference to the Vantage model as a whole or the V12 engine is unclear but, given the industry-wide push towards fewer cylinders and more electrification, we're going to go out on a limb and lean towards the latter. The "Never leave quietly" tagline that comes at the end of the video further reinforces this car's status as a final outing of some sort.

Have a listen: