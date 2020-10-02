Ford Is All-in on California's 2035 EV Mandate: 'We Won't Concede the Future to Anyone'

California has committed to becoming the first U.S. state to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars, promising to do so by 2035. The executive order announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week stunned automakers, industry players, and even consumers—and it’s accelerated America’s inevitable move from fossil fuels to battery electric power.

Though it won’t yet affect the dozen other states that follow California’s emissions rules, the state is still the largest new car market in the country. And Newsom’s order may be met with legal challenges by the Trump Administration or other entities. But for now, California has made clear that its vehicular future is an electric one, and automakers had better get on board with that.

However, the reactions from OEMs show that not all car companies seem ready to embrace the order with open arms, despite the general industry trend toward electrification. But Ford in particular—which makes the bright red Mustang Mach-E on which Newsom signed his executive order—was quick to say this: We’re ready.

What Automakers Had To Say

After hearing the news that California wants to lead the U.S. into a fossil fuel-less future, The Drive reached out to every major brand doing business in the States for their reaction. While some were prepared to fire back with their commitments to sustainability, other big players—like General Motors, Nissan, Fiat Chrysler—instead punted to a statement from one of their industry lobbying groups.

“The auto industry needs the electric car market to succeed, and Auto Innovators members are committed to expanding vehicle electrification. Our members already offer more than 40 electric car models, and by 2025, that number is expected to more than triple.” John Bozzella, CEO of the aforementioned lobbying group Alliance for Automotive Innovation (of which Ford is also a member), said in a statement. Optimistic, but get ready for the but.

“But neither mandates nor bans build successful markets,” Bozzella said. “What builds successful markets is widespread stakeholder engagement: a combination of efforts by federal, state, and local governments, as well as automakers, dealers, utilities, hydrogen providers, electric infrastructure providers, builders, and others.”

He added: “Currently, electrified vehicles account for less than 10 percent of new vehicle sales in California. While that is the best in the nation, much more needs to be done for California to reach its goals. It will require increased infrastructure, incentives, fleet requirements, building codes, and much more."

After speaking with several other automakers, it became clear that many brands shared a common viewpoint on environmental impact and have been planning to electrify a significant portion of their respective fleets in the coming years.

“Directionally, we’re headed to the same place,” a Volkswagen spokesperson told The Drive. “The governor’s order sets a more aggressive target, but the only way we get where we need to go as a planet is with government and industry charting a more ambitious path together.” And Volkswagen, in America and globally, openly admits climate change is both real and a danger to humanity, and it's aiming for perhaps the largest EV shift of any established automaker. (Then again, let's not forget the reasons it's doing this.)

Though it didn't always feel like the case, Ford isn't blanching at this anymore either. As Ford Vice President Bob Holycross told us, “We will not concede the future to anybody.”

Ford’s Plans

If you’ve been watching domestic automakers dip their toes in the waters of electrification, you’d certainly see that Ford is up to its knees. That wasn’t always the case, or at least, it didn’t feel like it—the Blue Oval brand was often dinged by investors and Wall Street analysts for having an unclear path to electrification and autonomy.

That perception started shifting this year. Iconic brand nameplates like the Mustang and F-150 have been lent to the EV cause. It inked a deal with EV truck startup Rivian. And many more electric vehicles are planned for Ford and its luxury division at Lincoln.

After being one of a handful of automakers to denounce Trump’s relaxed EPA regulations, Ford has been working with the California Air Resources Board for months in order to come up with a framework to meaningfully reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In August, Ford signed on as the only automaker who was willing to commit to the requirements of the framework for light-duty vehicles from Model Year 2021 through 2026.