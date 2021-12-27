Giorgio Moroder's Own Cizeta V16T Supercar Is Coming Up for Sale

Most notably, they wouldn't be badged as Cizeta-Moroders, as Zampolli and Moroder's partnership reportedly faltered before production due to delays. Cizetas were, after all, extremely complex cars (remember, octuple overhead cams), and at the modern equivalent of $657,000, they weren't cheap either. But Zampolli and Moroder had still achieved what they set out to do—build a supercar—one that by nature of its extremity deserves to be in the supercar pantheon along with the Ferrari F40, McLaren F1, and Lamborghini Countach.
Unlike the Countach, though, whose concept had to be painstakingly recreated over 25,000 hours due to the concept's destruction, Cizeta 001 survived and was kept by Moroder after retiring from the show circuit. In 2018, it was shipped to California for restoration, where it also received crucial functional upgrades, notably extra heat shielding on the fuel tank. Soon, it'll be for sale, as RM Sotheby's plans to auction the car in Phoenix, Arizona on Jan. 27, 2022. The auction house offers no estimated hammer price, but don't be surprised to see it snag upper six to low seven figures. That simply seems to be the price of having sixteen cylinders to play with.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com