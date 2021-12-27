Giorgio Moroder's Own Cizeta V16T Supercar Is Coming Up for Sale

The Cizeta-Moroder V16T was conceived in the 1980s by former Lamborghini test driver and development engineer, Claudio Zampolli, and Academy Award- and Grammy-winning composer Giorgio Moroder. The two met at Zampolli's exotic car repair shop, where they established a common interest in creating a supercar.

The Lamborghini Countach , Miura, and Lancia Stratos—the C.V. of one of supercar design's gods, Marcelo Gandini. Iconic as his best-known designs are, though, they still fall short of one of his greatest-but lesser-known works; the V16-powered Cizeta V16T supercar, of which only 10 or so were built. Next month, the greatest of their small number—the original concept car, chassis 001—is coming up for auction, presenting the chance to own one of the greatest supercars ever built.

The V16T, as it would become, would repurpose parts of Gandini's original concept for the Lamborghini Diablo, and be based on the layout of the prior Miura, with a transverse-mounted engine out back. Said engine was a 6.0-liter V16, an amalgamation of two 3.0-liter V8s from the Lamborghini Urraco, which combined to form a freaky octuple-cam V16 that somehow didn't stretch the Cizeta's fenders especially wide. (It was apparently less than an inch broader than the Diablo.)

The 540 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque Car & Driver reports it produced traveled to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transaxle, slinging the V16T from zero to 60 mph in an estimated 4.2 seconds, and potentially pushing it on beyond 200 mph.

Cizeta's concept car, chassis 001, debuted Dec. 5, 1988 in Los Angeles at an event hosted by Jay Leno, to a tune written by Moroder himself. It would subsequently appear at the 1989 Los Angeles Auto Show and in Geneva, drawing enough attention for Cizeta to sell a small run of the cars. These would differ slightly from the concept, with altered interiors and bodywork. The side intakes were reportedly smaller and featured fewer strakes, while their turn signals, fog lamps, and side mirrors would differ too.