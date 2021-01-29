Healthcare Workers Stranded by Snowstorm Give COVID Vaccines in Traffic Jam

The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines has come as a relief to the billions across the world shouldering the burden of social distancing. But while scientists have done their part in pulling off the miraculous, health agencies in some parts of the United States have dropped the ball; many doses have expired before they could be issued to those in need. Despite America's healthcare system repeatedly failing frontline workers, though, they continue to give eleven tenths, in one recent case braving a snowed-in traffic jam to distribute vaccines at risk of going bad.

As the Associated Press reports, it unfolded on Tuesday just outside Cave Junction, Oregon, where Josephine County Public Health staff and volunteers had coordinated to host a vaccine clinic at Illinois Valley High School. Once the event was over, officials found themselves with six leftover doses and their next potential recipients some 30 miles to the northeast in Grants Pass. En route, however, county health workers became stuck in traffic as a snowstorm rolled through, threatening the expiration of the remaining doses.