How This 10.3-Liter, One-Cylinder Tractor ‘Runs’ at Zero RPM

Antique farm equipment should have its own place in the history book of weird wheels. Some tractors from the middle of the last century could be started with paper and a shotgun shell, while others like the family of Lanz Bulldog models were equally strange. They featured only a single cylinder in various displacements, and they were all relatively huge—the largest was a 10.9-liter unit. They had two-stroke hot-bulb engines that could run in either direction on virtually any fuel, making them the perfect budget option for rural workers. Luckily, quite a few of them are still around and in operation today.

They were actually extremely common in Europe; in fact, "Bulldog" is a common slang term for any old, generic tractor in places like Germany. At least, that's what I read on the internet. In any case, folks loved them for their simplicity and low running costs. They were also more reliable than contemporary diesel engines of the period, pre-dating World War II during the first part of their production run.