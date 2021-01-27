Bertone’s Historic Archive Is Being Auctioned by an Italian Court, But It’s Very Complicated

For over 100 years, Gruppo Bertone worked as a family business, dealing with all the positives and negatives of such an arrangement. The legendary leader of the company Nuccio Bertone died in 1997, after which the whole segment started to shrink, forcing traditional coachbuilders to resort to manufacturing low-volume variants like coupés and cabriolet for major OEMs. By 2010, Bertone was forced to sell off its concept car collection, only to display its centenary Nuccio show car at Geneva in 2012 just two years before finally getting crushed by its debts.

As one of the big five traditional Italian design houses next to Pininfarina, Italdesign Giugiaro, Zagato and Ghia, king of the wedge car and Lamborghini master Bertone played a crucial role in shaping not just the automotive industry, but the design language evolution of the last century as a whole. Founded in 1912 in Turin by Giovanni Bertone, the coachbuilder created concept cars, one-offs and serious production vehicles for all major Italian brands including Fiat, Lancia, Abarth, Ferrari, Innocenti, Autobianchi, Iso, Alfa Romeo, and of course Lamborghini, with most projects led by Marcello Gandini. Bertone also worked for Citroën, BMW, Aston Martin, Volvo, and many more.