What's Your Worst Travel Disaster?

Ten months into the global pandemic, long-distance travel (or any kind of travel, really) is still highly discouraged by most health professionals and government bodies, and that's undoubtedly got many people fantasizing and reminiscing about the days when one could just get on a plane or a train and go somewhere without worrying about health protocols. While those sentiments are completely understandable, it should be noted that if we take the rose-tinted glasses off, the actual act of traveling, objectively, can kind of suck.

Airport lines suck. Flights get delayed. Parking is pricey. Luggage gets lost. Entire railroad networks are brought to their knees because the railway company had no idea Adobe Flash was being shut down. The last story for us wondering: What's your worst travel-related disaster story? And no, having to speak to your extended family when you got to your destination does not count.

Were you stuck beside a fellow traveler with...a different definition of what constitutes good hygiene? Did the airline lose a priceless family heirloom?

Unfortunately, I won't be able to entertain you all with any wackily painful travel tales of my own because, well, I honestly don't really have any. There was that one time I missed a flight by mere minutes thanks to a bit of oversleeping and a customs officer who didn't really like the fact that I was going on an international "work trip" without a visa.

This was the very same mishap in which I found myself having to explain the mechanics of automotive press trips and freelance journalism to a secondary inspection officer while my Toyota-paid flight to Texas left without me. To its credit, Delta pulled through that time and was able to get me on the next flight fairly painlessly. See? Nothing that crazy. Everything was fine.

