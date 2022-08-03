What’s Your Ideal Garage Setup?

I've lately been infatuated with the prospect of nursing a cheap B5 Audi S4 or E34 BMW 5 Series back to health, but in my current one-car circumstance, it simply isn’t possible. I don’t have the space or the equipment I’d need for such an involved project, so dreams of more cars quickly turn into dreams of a bigger garage. I’ve wasted too many minutes thinking of how I’d outfit my ideal garage setup, and I often marvel at other gearheads’ ideas.

My aspirations aren't too grandiose. No Koi pond, brick pizza oven, or pants steamer here. Why would there be a pants steamer, you ask? Because why not? Anything is possible in a dream garage.

For me, it'd be marvelous to have a spacious two-car garage with a high ceiling to fit one four-post lift, plus my tall self comfortably underneath it. I'd then have a workbench against the far wall that spans its entire length, with enough Snap-On cabinets above and underneath to fit everything I'd ever need to wrench on any Japanese, European, or American car. I'd skip air tools and instead have a full range of battery-operated Milwaukee fare, with ample plugs available to easily accommodate a bunch of chargers.

Peter Nelson

I’d also have overhead LED lighting, as well as space in the other port to fit another car, plus a couch and full-size refrigerator. Somewhere, either in the middle between the two ports, or shoehorned into the workbench, I'd have a welding table on wheels, plus a quality MIG/TIG welder, with the correct electrical service and plug to accommodate it. To finish it all off, I’d have a decent LCD TV on the wall, air conditioning, and enough insulation so that I'm not making a negative impression on the neighborhood youths when I'm dealing with a stuck bolt and getting really creative with expletives. And that’s it. Nothing over the top, just the perfect setup for comfortable wrenching.