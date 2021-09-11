What's Your Automotive Pet Peeve?

I was talking on the phone with my mom yesterday after I stopped to fill up the tank at the Shell station. She said, “You know what I don’t like? When a car’s gas tank access is on the passenger side.” I thought about that, because we own two Land Rovers (a 2000 Range Rover and a 2013 LR4) and the fuel tank doors are on the passenger side. They’re British vehicles, so that makes sense.

Personally, I don’t have a preference on that configuration, but everyone has a pet peeve. Mine is when a vehicle doesn’t have a tuning knob because I like to be able to flip easily from one satellite station to another without having to bother with the touchscreen. That tiny thing would affect whether I’d purchase a vehicle or not (that's one of the things Stellantis does well, with audio controls in multiple places). This train of thought made me wonder: what are your automotive pet peeves?