What’s Your Automotive New Year’s Resolution?

Believe it or not, 2022 is just around the corner. This means we're also on the cusp of a whole lot of people proclaiming "new year, new me" on Instagram. While I applaud anyone who takes the new year as an opportunity to re-evaluate, reset, and improve themselves, the auto-obsessed degenerate that I am is way more interested in the car-related goals you'd all like to meet this coming year.

So, tell me: What's your car-related new year's resolution?

Perhaps you're saving up for your dream ride and would like to finally have it in your garage within the next 12 months. Or maybe you've got one or two (or seven) project cars that you're hoping to complete by this time next year. Or maybe the project car is finished and a long, epic road trip (or track days) in it is what you'd like to accomplish. Alternatively, perhaps you have a not-so-great on-road habit you'd like to curb. Whatever it may be, I wanna hear about it!

For myself, I'd like to have my personal Honda S2000 back in tiptop shape again. Granted, it runs and is far from a "project car" but after way too many months of general neglect, it could use some TLC. The steering column's U-joints are apparently worn out and need to be replaced, and it needs new trunk liners if I'd like to ferry around loose groceries back there again. Also, the battery is surely dead from not being started since early summer, and it's currently sitting under a thick layer of dust for that same reason.

Your turn.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com