What’s Your Favorite ‘Car Talk’ Memory?

The brothers also started the Car Talk Vehicle Donation Program, “as a way to give back to the stations that were our friends and partners for decades—and whose programs we listen to every day,” per Tom and Ray. Since its inception, $40 million worth of vehicles have been donated to local NPR stations and programs. Have the wrench monkey Tappet Brothers done more for NPR than your twice-a-decade donation? Likely. You’re welcome, Terry Gross!

More than that, however, Car Talk directly influenced my wrenching, my writing, and the foundation of The Drive’s Guides & Gear channel you’ve all come to know and love—well, hopefully love.

When I started Guides & Gear last year, Car Talk was my initial reference point. They’re the gold standard, as they not only provided a service to the nation at large—helping folks diagnose and repair their cars themselves, not getting rooked by shady mechanics, and bridging the gap between auto experts and complete noobs—but they did so while having fun, joking with each other, and never talking down to a single guest. Those are the same pillars I installed in Guides & Gear’s founding, and I hope you all can feel them in every piece of advice we produce.

Now back to the brothers Tappet. Thanks to Mack’s stroll down memory lane, and my own memories of laughing hysterically along with Tom and Ray, I want to know your favorite Car Talk memories. What’s your favorite diagnosis? The best bit between the brothers? The best outro of Dewey, Cheatam, & Howe? Or was it something else? And did anyone catch their guest appearance on Arthur? Sound off below!

