Sword-Wielding Moped and Motorcycle Gang Caught Looting Gas Station on Video

While biker groups like Hell's Angels are known for their rough-and-tough attitude, you wouldn't associate a pack of moped enthusiasts to turn to violence. That is, however, the case in Manchester, England as police have been dealing with a recent rise in vandalistic and lawless riding behavior from certain groups. Some have even been intimidating the public with weapons, leading to a heated environment within the community that came to a head in a gas station squirmish.

The Greater Manchester Police released a video from Oct. 31, 2019, showing what appears to be a group of 60 or so two-wheelers riding around and causing mayhem at a fuel stop in the Wythenshawe neighborhood. CCTV captured the moments where the huge group of riders raided the filling station’s grounds. Some of the riders could be seen walking into the nearby convenience store and paying for goods normally, but others were spotted shoplifting and looting. After the brief episode, they all then sped off into the distance.